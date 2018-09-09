Manipur-based KCP-PWG terrorist arrested by Delhi Police

crime

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 37-year-old member of Manipur-based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), for allegedly threatening and extorting businessmen and influential people, police said Saturday.

The accused, Moirangthem Rana Pratap alias Paikhomba, self-styled general secretary of the banned outfit, was arrested from Bishnupur area on September 4, they said. He along with his associates was allegedly threatening and extorting money from businessmen and influential people, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Earlier on August 28, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba, a top commander and self-styled acting chairman of the banned outfit was arrested from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, he said. Police said it was Paikhomba, who had directed Khoirangba to go to Delhi and set up a base here to conduct their activities.

On his directions, Khoirangba had allegedly given threats to the Manipur chief minister, the senior officer said. Khoirangba was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi allegedly to carry out anti-national activities. He had allegedly threatened Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some other ministers, the DCP added. Paikhomba is also wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on his arrest by the agency, the officer said. During interrogation, Paikhomba confessed about his involvement in terrorist activities in Manipur.

The accused was earlier arrested by the Assam Police under the Unlawful Activities Act in 2005, in Thangal Bazar area in west Imphal, the officer added. After releasing from jail, the accused continued his illegal activities and in order to escape police, he went to Nepal where he married a local girl and set up his base in Nepal's Pokhra, he said. The accused used to extort money from different government authorities, local businessmen and private schools by threatening them with demand letters sent through over-ground-workers (OGW) in Manipur, the DCP said.

The OGWs used to collect the extortion money from victims and further distributed the same among different offices of the banned outfit, the DCP added. The accused also received his share from the extorted money. He was living in Nepal since last five years and later shifted his base from Nepal to Bareilly in UP from where he directed his aide Khoirangba to set up a base in Delhi to carry to his alleged anti-national activities, the officer said.

He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand from Manipur, the officer added. KCP (People War Group) was formed in January 2016 by a combined extremist group of KCP-Poirei faction, KCP-Tamnganba faction and KCP-Paikhomba faction under the chairmanship of Laishram Ranjit Meetei. In January 2017, the Special Cell arrested the self-styled convener of KCP/PWG Ranjeet Singh Porai alias Rocky and in August 2017 busted a module of KCP/PWG with the arrest of top leadership, including commander-in-chief of KCP-Tamnganba faction Laishram Ranjit Meitei.

