Manipur's Leisang becomes last village to get electricity

Leisang: The Last village to be electrified under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana is Leisang village located in Senapati district in Manipur. As per Government of India, out of 18,452 villages in India that were power deprived 3 years ago, 17,181 have been electrified. Others are uninhabited or classified as grazing reserves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, " 28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity."

"Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered. This news will make every Indian proud and delighted," he tweeted.

A village is said to be electrified if at least 10% of its households, as well as public places such as schools, panchayat offices and health centers, have access to electricity.

Earlier in 2015, Centre had identified 18,452 villages to be electrified under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

While all inhabited villages out of them have now been electrified, only 1,321 have access to power for all their households, the data on the Government¿s Grameen Vidyutikaran (rural electrification) website showed.

According to the 2011 census, Leisang has 12 families with 65 people.

Leisang Village of Senapati is around 80 Kms away from Imphal, in the remote area without proper infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi had promised in his Independence Day speech in 2015 that his government would bring electricity to all villages within 1,000 days.

