Manish Goplani enters 'Belan Wali Bahu'

Manish Goplani rose to fame after playing the character of Bihaan Pandey on Thapki Pyar Ki



Actor Manish Goplani has been signed up to play a guest role in the TV show "Belan Wali Bahu". "I will play the role of Lallan, who is a school friend of Rupa (Krystle D'souza). He is a small-time thief. It's a guest role so, I will be seen only in some episodes in the show," Manish said in a statement to IANS.

"In my last show ('Detective Didi'), I played a police officer and now, playing a thief will be interesting. I am looking forward to more challenging roles," he added. The show is aired on Colors channel. Manish rose to fame after playing the character of Bihaan Pandey on another Colors show titled "Thapki Pyar Ki".

