Manish Goplani excited to play pure negative character

Manish Goplani of Detective Didi fame said he has always wanted to play challenging roles, which he will get to do in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

Manish Goplani. Pic/Manish's Instagram account

Manish Goplani, who had earlier played the protagonist in TV shows such as Thapki Pyar Ki and Detective Didi, is excited to show his negative avatar on the small screen. He has joined the cast of the show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se as an antagonist.

"As an actor I was also looking to play challenging roles. Earlier I had played a cop, a crazy lover and also a loyal son. Now I'm excited to explore a pure negative character. It will be fun and a new experience," Manish said in a statement.

Sharing more about his role, he said: "I'm playing a character named Ghoongharu. He pretends to be a mentally challenged person but he has come for revenge. This will bring lots of twists, turns and trouble in the lives of Sahil (actor Karan Jotwani) and Vedika (Suhasi Dhami)".

