Manish Kaushik makes winning debut at Boxing World Championships

2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) made his AIBA World Boxing Championships debut with a convincing 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Argentina Ullu Kadyrbek in Ekaterinburg, Russia today.

Manish’s opponent began on an aggressive note and caused him some initial problems. In the second round, the Indian pugilist made a strong come back and defended brilliantly relying on counter-punches and some stark footwork. His swift footwork never let his opponent settle throughout the bout. Manish took full advantage of Argen’s tired legs in the third round and landed some clear punches to walk home with a unanimous decision.

Manish advanced to a second-round and will meet Netherland's Enrico Lacruz on Saturday as the 2018 India Open gold medallist has been continuing his fine form with a top of the podium at the Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament, earlier in the year too.

While Kaushik was the only Indian in action on Day 4 of the AIBA Men’s World Championships, Duryodhan Negi will begin his medal hunt in 69kg against Armenia’s Armenia’s Koryun Astoyan on Friday.

Manish becomes the second Indian boxer after Brijesh Yadav (81kg) to notch up a win at the AIBA Men’s World Championships this year. On Tuesday Brijesh had dominated Poland's Maleusz Goinski to set up a second-round showdown with Turkey’s Bayram Malkan.

