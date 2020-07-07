Manish Khanna roped in for Kumkum Bhagya

With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, Zee TV has resumed shoots of its shows and is all set to reconnect its audiences with the journeys of their beloved characters who had become their favourite dinner-table companions.

Kumkum Bhagya, which has been one of the most popular shows on the channel, has also kickstarted its shoot and viewers are eagerly waiting to know what will happen next in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi's (Mugdha Chaphekar) life.

The episodes before the lockdown showcased Prachi maintaining her distance from Ranbir after he confessed his love for her, entirely denying the fact that she had herself fallen for him too. After all, he is engaged to be married to Maya! But with his grandmother Daljeet and mother Pallavi seeing Ranbir and Prachi's chemistry in the mall, will they decide to stop Ranbir's engagement with Maya in the nick of time? Well, the fresh episodes, which will air from 13th July will surely have some interesting twists and turns and one such interesting twist to the story is the entry of a new character, Dushyant Singh Chaubey played by none other than popular TV star, Manish Khanna.

The seasoned actor is all set to join the cast of Kumkum Bhagya and he will stir up Ranbir and Prachi's life. Essaying the role of Maya's uncle, he will try and create a lot of obstacles in Ranbir and Prachi's life. Playing a grey character, Manish will be seen playing a crucial part in how the storyline progresses and he's kicked about bagging the part.

Talking about joining the Kumkum Bhagya cast, Manish Khanna revealed, "Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and joining the show is an honour. This is my second consecutive negative role on a Zee TV show after Ishq Subhan Allah and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the twists and turns I bring in Ranbir and Prachi's life. We've already started shooting and I am really happy to be back on the set and I can't wait for everyone to see the fresh twists I bring on the show starting from 13th July."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news