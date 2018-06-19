Manish Malhotra comes to Kiara Advani's rescue, Find out how

After deciding to attend the Filmfare Awards South at the last moment, Kiara Advani quickly made an SOS call to her dear friend and one of IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs ace designers Ã¢ÂÂ Manish Malhotra

Kaira Advani

After impressing one and all in Bollywood with her acting chops, B-town belle – Kiara Advani is now wooing the audiences down south. The gorgeous actress, who walked away with several accolades for her performance in her debut mega blockbuster - Bharat Ane Nenu, recently faced a colossal predicament in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her second big Telugu project.

It so happened that Kiara, who has become the toast of Telugu cinema, was invited by Filmfare Awards South to attend the award function. But as Kiara was shooting for a rigorous climax sequence for her film, despite being excited to attend the awards show, she decided to skip it.

However, on the day of the event, the actress got a break from her busy shooting schedule and decided to attend the award function. But now Kiara was in a fix because as she had initially made up her mind not to attend the function, she had not sorted out an ensemble for the glamorous event.

Kiara quickly made an SOS call to her dear friend and one of India’s ace designers – Manish Malhotra who promptly came to her rescue by sending not one but 10 stunning gowns along with a team to help this blooming South star put her best foot forward and dazzle on the Filmfare red carpet.

Needless to say, Kiara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a stunning Manish Malhotra creation as she strutted down the Filmfare Awards South red carpet later that day.

