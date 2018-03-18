Manish Malhotra: My design language taking on fresher voice

2018 marks 13 years to the Manish Malhotra label. This year at summer couture 2018 line, his collection was inspired by the natural beauty and flora from the Kashmir Valley



Manish Malhotra

Fashion veteran Manish Malhotra says his label is gradually adapting a "younger" and more "international" voice. The celebrated designer, one of Bollywood's favourites, unveiled his summer couture 2018 line at a showcase with Yoo Villas in Pune on Saturday.

"The year 2018 marks 13 years to the Manish Malhotra label. With every passing year, our design language is taking on a younger, fresher, more international voice," Malhotra said in a statement.

"I am delighted at having presented the collection in association with YOO Villas. The foundation of every product is in its design. Each of the 181 Villas have been designed with impeccable attention to detail and signify the pinnacle of modern luxury."

His collection is inspired by the natural beauty and flora from the Kashmir Valley. Pleated soft tulle gowns and flowy lehengas were presented in light pink, powder blue and mint green - colours reminiscent of a Kashmiri landscape.

However, the spotlight of the collection was on the exquisitely crafted details. 3D, applique embroidery of flowers in a vibrant palette nestled amidst traditional Kashmiri threadwork to create the perfect coming together of modern and classic influences. There were sequinned blouses and tops with high-collars and accents of light feathers and bursts of pearls added a sense of drama to traditional outfits.

Billowy skirts in luscious silks were paired with dupattas in soft organza and lined with pearl-drops lent a dreamy aura to the ensembles. Cocktail gowns in pastel shades with exaggerated, embroidered shoulders and drapes completed the ultra-glamorous collection.

"With this line, we have delved to bring out the beauty of juxtapositions. The collection has been inspired by Kashmir - a land that rises out of snowy winters and blooms to reveal the most glorious palette of colours.

"Then and now; Indian and international; light and colour - every outfit in the collection marries distinct elements in a unique interpretation."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever