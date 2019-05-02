Manish Malhotra: My web series will support young talent

television

Manish Malhotra, who is turning producer with a digital outing, insists that the idea behind the show and his production house is to promote fresh talent

The web series won't feature any Bollywood stars," he says, a surprising admission from a couturier who presumably has the who's who of Bollywood on his speed dial.

However, Manish Malhotra, who is turning producer with a digital outing, insists that the idea behind the show and his production house is to promote fresh talent. Understandably, the designer — a force to reckon with in the fashion and film world — did not have to look too far for inspiration. Titled The Backstage, the fiction series apparently gives a peek into what goes on behind the glamour and glitz of film events and fashion shows.

"I had the concept of the series for quite some time. It's still in the initial stage," says Malhotra, unwilling to divulge further details. "As far as my production house goes, in July 2020, I complete 15 years of my label and 30 years of costume designing in Bollywood. I feel the need to give back to the industry. So, I thought of starting Manish Malhotra Production to back young talent.

The company will have my wisdom and experience, but will support young talent — be it writers, directors, producers and other technicians." Ask him if he will also wield the directorial baton for the fashion-based show, and he says, "I am too busy with my costume designing to direct. I am the only designer who works for everybody — from a Rekha ji to an Ananya Panday."

