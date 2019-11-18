Manish Malhotra's father passes away, Bollywood celebrities arrive to offer condolences
Manish Malhotra's father breathed his last on November 18 morning. Bollywood celebrities arrived at the ace fashion designer's residence to pay their respects
Manish Malhotra's father breathed his last on November 18 morning. Bollywood celebrities arrived at the ace fashion designer's residence to pay their respects.
Among the people who arrived to pay condolences were Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, David Dhawan. All three have been immensely close to him and his family for years, and their relationship with Malhotra transcended professional work.
Have a look right here:
Also spotted was filmmaker Boney Kapoor, take a look:
Another filmmaker who's also his relative that performed his last rites was Punit Malhotra:
Urmila Matondkar, who has been a close friend and known Malhotra for a long time, also came for the funeral:
It's indeed a piece of sad news for Malhotra and his family, and we offer deep condolences to him. May his father's soul Rest In Peace.
