MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Manish Malhotra's father passes away, Bollywood celebrities arrive to offer condolences

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 14:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Manish Malhotra's father breathed his last on November 18 morning. Bollywood celebrities arrived at the ace fashion designer's residence to pay their respects

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Manish Malhotra's father breathed his last on November 18 morning. Bollywood celebrities arrived at the ace fashion designer's residence to pay their respects. 

Among the people who arrived to pay condolences were Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, David Dhawan. All three have been immensely close to him and his family for years, and their relationship with Malhotra transcended professional work. 

Have a look right here:

Also spotted was filmmaker Boney Kapoor, take a look:

Another filmmaker who's also his relative that performed his last rites was Punit Malhotra:

Urmila Matondkar, who has been a close friend and known Malhotra for a long time, also came for the funeral:

It's indeed a piece of sad news for Malhotra and his family, and we offer deep condolences to him. May his father's soul Rest In Peace.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Manish Malhotra's father passes away; Sophie Choudry, Urmila Matondkar with husband at funeral
  • 1/12

    Manish Malhotra's dad passed away on Monday morning, November 18 due to ill health. He was in his early 90s and who's who of Bollywood attended the funeral hosted in Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah

  • 2/12

    While Manish Malhotra's nephew Punit Malhotra performed the last rites, the designer also acknowledged the media and paparazzi at his Bandra residence.

  • 3/12

    Boney Kapoor also arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence to pay his last respect to the designer's father.

  • 4/12

    Urmila Matondkar was also clicked at the funeral with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir in Mumbai.

  • 5/12

    The last rites of Manish Malhotra's father were performed earlier this day. Kaykasshan Patel also paid her respect to Manish Malhotra's father.

  • 6/12

    Sophie Choudry also accompanied the designer and paid her condolences Manish Malhotra's family at such an incident.

  • 7/12

    Deepti Gujral was also snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence to support the designer's family.

  • 8/12

    Mehr Jessia attended the funeral with friend Deepti Gujral hosted in the city.

  • 9/12

    Shabana Azmi reached Manish Malhotra's residence to pay condolences to the designer and his family.

  • 10/12

    Karan Johar was also clicked by the shutterbugs at the designer's house as he received the news about Manish Malhotra's dad's demise.

  • 11/12

    David Dhawan attended Manish Malhotra's dad's funeral hosted in Mumbai.

  • 12/12

    Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra was also clicked at Manish Malhotra's father's funeral.

About the gallery

Manish Malhotra's father passed away on November 18, Monday morning, and many Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral and the last rites ceremony hosted in Mumbai. Sophie Choudry, Urmila Matondkar, Karan Johar, Mehr Jessia, Deepti Gujral, Manara Chopra, Punit Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, David Dhawan, Boney Kapoor were among the few to pay their condolences to the family. We have pictures

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

manish malhotrakaran joharboney kapoorshabana azmiurmila matondkarpunit malhotrabollywood newsEntertainment News

Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
Bullet train project: We'll all die rather than allow rail lines through our homes

Bullet train project: We'll all die rather than allow rail lines through our homes