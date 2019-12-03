Manish Pandey ties the knot with South actress Ashrita Shetty at hotel in Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Less than 24 hours after leading Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title in Surat with a thrilling one-run victory over Tamil Nadu, skipper Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty at a Mumbai hotel on Monday.

SunRisers Hyderabad, for whom Pandey plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), tweeted this picture of the couple on their special day and captioned it: "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita."

Pandey has had a brilliant season so far, having led Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. He is also part of the Indian team that will take on West Indies in three T20I and three ODIs at home beginning this month.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates