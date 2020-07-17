Manish Patel, Mayra Singh's sad romantic melody 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' all set to amaze

Manish Patel and Mayra Singh's sad romantic melody 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' is all set to amaze

The dynamic duo is all set to touch fans' hearts in their new song, 'Main Tere Ishq Vich'. After carving her space in Bollywood and the south film industry, Mayra Singh has featured opposite Manish Patel in their latest love song 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' which will soon be launched on Zee Music's YouTube channel.

Excitement is bubbling up as everyone is eager to see the on-screen chemistry of social media sensation, Mayra Singh and Manish Patel. Here's a little trivia for you, the song has been shot in Mumbai's Atharva College (of Engineering).

Expectations are rising for this sad romantic melody that's composed by Chandan Saxena and sung by Jayant Sankla and Mansi Bhardwaj.

Will Mayra Singh and Manish Patel's magic work on the audience? The poster of 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' becoming viral can be taken as a positive sign. To find out more, stream the song online and spread the love.

Song: Main Tere Ishq Vich

Cast: Mayra Singh, Manish Patel

Music Director: Chandan Saxena

Lyrics: Jayant Sankla, Chandan Saxena

Singer: Jayant Sankla, Mansi Bhardwaj

Music Production: Jayant Sankla

Guitars: Chandan Saxena

Vocal Design: Shriya Chopra

Mixing & Mastering by Jayant Sankla @CSstudios

Special Thanks: Anish Gohil, Aditya Gautam

