Manish Patel, Mayra Singh's sad romantic melody 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' all set to amaze

The dynamic duo is all set to touch fans' hearts in their new song, 'Main Tere Ishq Vich'. After carving her space in Bollywood and the south film industry, Mayra Singh has featured opposite Manish Patel in their latest love song 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' which will soon be launched on Zee Music's YouTube channel.
Excitement is bubbling up as everyone is eager to see the on-screen chemistry of social media sensation, Mayra Singh and Manish Patel. Here's a little trivia for you, the song has been shot in Mumbai's Atharva College (of Engineering).
Expectations are rising for this sad romantic melody that's composed by Chandan Saxena and sung by Jayant Sankla and Mansi Bhardwaj.
Will Mayra Singh and Manish Patel's magic work on the audience? The poster of 'Main Tere Ishq Vich' becoming viral can be taken as a positive sign. To find out more, stream the song online and spread the love.
Song: Main Tere Ishq Vich
Cast: Mayra Singh, Manish Patel
Music Director: Chandan Saxena
Lyrics: Jayant Sankla, Chandan Saxena
Singer: Jayant Sankla, Mansi Bhardwaj
Music Production: Jayant Sankla
Guitars: Chandan Saxena
Vocal Design: Shriya Chopra
Mixing & Mastering by Jayant Sankla @CSstudios
Special Thanks: Anish Gohil, Aditya Gautam
