Manish Raisinghan all set to tie the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan on bestie Avika Gor's birthday

The Sasural Simar Ka actors Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan share major friendship goals. The duo met on the sets of the popular show, later, they were also linked together. Though Avika and Manish have often said how they became best friends on the sets of their show, now, their friendship has taken a new leap. How, you ask? Manish Raisinghan, who has been in a relationship with Swabhiman co-star Sangeita Chauhaan, is all set to tie the knot on June 30. Do you know what's the highlight of their wedding day? It's the same date when BFF Avika celebrates her special day! Don't you believe us? Here's what the actor stated in an interview with HT.

"We are getting married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30, with only 10 people in attendance. Neither of our parents will attend the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any risks. Shaadi karke seedha ghar aayenge and celebrate karenge."

"It was a jhatka for everyone. On June 11 or 12, my dad and I were talking and he brought up the topic of marriage and I said yes. It was a surprise for him and my mum when I said Sangeita was the girl and then I called her and told her I want to talk to her parents but she said she would break the news to them and then put me on. It all happened in one day. It felt more like a comedy show than a serious affair as it happened so quickly (laughs). Later, when we got the auspicious dates, and one of the dates was June 30, which is my bestie, Avika's birthday and so we chose that. Avika was thrilled and we have a pact that she will get married only on my birthday (laughs)."

