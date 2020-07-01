Search

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 10:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan announced their wedding plans in the month of June.

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan/picture courtesy: Manish Raisinghan's Instagram account
Swabhimaan actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The duo announced their wedding plans earlier in June, and within a week, Manish and Sangeita made it official on social media. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in a gurudwara in Mumbai. Given the current situation in the world, the wedding ceremony was only attended by their siblings.

As soon as the festivities were completed, the duo also posed for the shutterbugs. Do you know what's the highlight of their wedding day? It's the same date when BFF Avika celebrates her special day. He shared in an interview, "We are getting married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30, with only 10 people in attendance. Neither of our parents will attend the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any risks. Shaadi karke seedha ghar aayenge and celebrate karenge."

Manish Raisinghan also shared a sweet post which shared social media PDA. The too-much-in-love couple is head over heels with each other, and these images are proof! Take a look.

 
 
 
Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega ðÂÂÂ shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ me ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ. God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan A big big Thank you to everyone for making being a part of this joy and exponentially grow it by carrying it in ur hearts. Thank you to all the media houses for making this a celebration all around. Thank you all for being a support and blessing always and now enthusiastically participating in this wedding in every capacity you all can and help me make my lady feel special.... thank you to each one of u who is reading this and blessing us. Love u all... #thankyou #gratitude #sangeitachauhaan #manishraisinghan #sanman

We wish a very happy married life for Manish and Sangeita!

On the professional front, Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan were last seen in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.

