Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Swabhimaan actors Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The duo announced their wedding plans earlier in June, and within a week, Manish and Sangeita made it official on social media. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in a gurudwara in Mumbai. Given the current situation in the world, the wedding ceremony was only attended by their siblings.

As soon as the festivities were completed, the duo also posed for the shutterbugs. Do you know what's the highlight of their wedding day? It's the same date when BFF Avika celebrates her special day. He shared in an interview, "We are getting married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 30, with only 10 people in attendance. Neither of our parents will attend the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any risks. Shaadi karke seedha ghar aayenge and celebrate karenge."

Manish Raisinghan also shared a sweet post which shared social media PDA. The too-much-in-love couple is head over heels with each other, and these images are proof! Take a look.

We wish a very happy married life for Manish and Sangeita!

On the professional front, Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan were last seen in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.

