Manish Raisinghan on conceiving, directing, performing and editing the music video of Nikle Toh Nikal Logey

‘Nikle Toh Nikal Logey’ is a very dear and special song for “Sasural Simar Ka” actor Manish Raisinghan. Not only is it Manish’s first song, but the actor has also pitched in as a guest rapper, performed, conceived, directed, and edited the music video.

“The responsibility of the music video came to me and I didn’t want to make something ordinary for an extraordinary song like this. It needed to do justice to everybody who has worked hard on it and they need to be in the video, not as montages but as integral parts of the video,” tells Manish.

He goes on to add, “The entire song was shot in just one room. It took me 6 days, completely locked inside my room, to shoot the song as we wanted to finish it during the lockdown period itself. Everything from the concept to shooting to VFX to editing was done from one single room.”

Speaking of the idea behind the music video, Manish shares, “The thought was that it is the battle between the heart and the mind, our heart says it’s alright to go out but our mind knows it’s not safe. All 4 of us were playing the mind convincing the heart, the other Manish, played by me, not to step out. Place holders were kept to have Kunal sir, Geet, and Anup in the song.”

The song has been performed by singer Kunal Ganjawala and Geet Sagar, with Manish pitching in as a guest rapper. The video has been made during lockdown from the artist's respective homes, adhering to the quarantine guidelines. It will be released digitally on Zee Music on the 24th of June!

