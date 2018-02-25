Manish Sisodia asks LG to act against Delhi teacher's attackers

The Deputy Chief Minister was referring to the attack on the school teacher by a mob, who broke into the school in Narela area of north Delhi earlier this month

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday asked Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to take action against people who attacked a government school teacher here. Sisodia took up the matter with Baijal, as Delhi Police falls under the jurisdiction of the Lt. Governor. The Deputy Chief Minister was referring to the attack on the school teacher by a mob, who broke into the school in Narela area of north Delhi earlier this month.

"In a recent case of an alleged assault of a senior IAS officer, the Delhi Police has taken no-hold-barred action, including arrests within 24 hours, 50 police officers going for collecting evidence in the matter," Sisodia said, referring to the arrest of two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

"I would like to request the LG to ensure that the Delhi Police takes the same level of interest in the case of an assault of a teacher in SKV Narela. Otherwise, it would give a message that the security of teachers is far less important than that of IAS officers," the letter said. Sisodia also requested the Baijal to ensure swift action in the case and to make adequate security arrangements for all government schools in the city.

