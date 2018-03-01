Manish Sisodia: Delhi CS working under ration mafia's influence

Under a scheme, packets of ration are to be delivered at the houses of beneficiaries and the government was set to roll out the scheme in January

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and other senior officers were working under the influence of the ration mafia in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in New Delhi on Thursday and demanded an inquiry.

Under a scheme, packets of ration are to be delivered at the houses of beneficiaries and the government was set to roll out the scheme in January.

Addressing the media here, Sisodia made the allegation after a Cabinet meeting on doorstep delivery of ration was cancelled after the head of the Food and Supplies Department went on leave for a week.

Sisodia said instructions were given to the Chief Secretary not to give leave to senior officers without consulting the Ministers concerned, but he did not inform the Minister.

"This creates a doubt that everyone is working together and under the influence of the ration 'wala' (mafia). There should be an inquiry into this," Sisodia said.

Last week, bureaucrats had decided to boycott all meetings with Ministers after an alleged attack on the Chief Secretary by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 19 night.

Attacking Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue, Sisodia said: "L-G sir should answer why he is not taking action against the officers."

The Deputy Chief Minister said Thursday's Cabinet meeting was the third one related to doorstep delivery of ration.

The Chief Minister has asked the Chief Secretary to submit the proposal at the Cabinet meeting fixed for Tuesday, he added.

Sisodia said senior officials were against the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration, which would put an end to the ration mafia.

