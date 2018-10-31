Manish Sisodia: Learn Sanskrit for life, not for exams

national

Manish urged students to try to implement the teachings of sanskrit in their lives

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he wants students to learn and understand Sanskrit and not "mug it up for exams" as so many beautiful things were said in the language. "The beauty of the language is that those who understand it will never be a restriction on someone's path and it is one of the reasons why I want people to understand the language," Sisodia said while addressing students after a school-level competition on the language here.

While urging students to try to implement its teachings in their lives, he said the aim of the government, through these programmes, "is not to make Sanskrit popular, but to make life beautiful with it".

"We don't want a particular section but 100 per cent children to get a good education and this will help in building the nation and I want that in building the nation, there should be a role of Sanskrit as well."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever