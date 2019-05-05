Manish Sisodia meets government school class 12 toppers

national

Sana from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV)-2, Jama Masjid, is the topper among the students from Delhi government schools. She scored 488 marks ((97.6 per cent) out of 500

Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia met Class 12 toppers from the government schools and their parents along with teachers and school principals, at his residence, here on Sunday.

Sana from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV)-2, Jama Masjid, is the topper among the students from Delhi government schools. She scored 488 marks ((97.6 per cent) out of 500.

Speaking to the media, Sana said she aspired to appear in the UPSC examinations and become an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer to work towards providing quality education for girls.

She said despite coming from a humble background, her father is cook in a Moti Nagar restaurant, her family supported her studies. Teachers were also very helpful, she added.

Gyan Kaur, with 485 marks (97 per cent) out of 500, is the second topper. She studied at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Ramesh Nagar.

The third position was shared by two students. Nikita Dhaiya from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka, and Naman Gupta from Government Co-ed School, Najafgarh, came third with 483 marks (96.6 per cent) out of 500.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class XII results on Thursday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates