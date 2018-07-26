Manish Sisodia on starvation deaths: Our system has failed

Sisodia, who met the mother of the girls, said the Delhi government will take care of the mother, who is mentally challenged, and will ensure best possible treatment to her

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday attributed the death of three minor sisters in Mandawali allegedly due to starvation to "system failure," saying it is a matter of great concern for all.

Sisodia, who met the mother of the girls, said the Delhi government will take care of the mother, who is mentally challenged, and will ensure best possible treatment to her.

He also promised a financial help of Rs 25,000, adding that when the minors' father returns, more financial help will be provided.

"Death of three girls in the national capital due to whatever reason -- poverty or starvation -- is a matter of great concern for all of us," Sisodia said after meeting the mother.

"If the deaths happened due to poverty or if it happened due to starvation or any other disease, it is the failure of our system," he said.

He said Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was established with an aim to help the kids in need, and Delhi also has Anganwadi.

"Despite all this, three kids died, our system has failed in providing help to them," Sisodia said.

"I have asked the planning department to have all the data of education, health and other details of people living in each and every lane of the city," he said.

"I have also sought a report from ICDS on whether these girls figured on records," he said.

Meanwhile, the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by East Delhi MP Maheish Girri, who demanded the removal of AAP-led Delhi government.

Girri has also written to the President requesting him to immediately dismiss the "incompetent and inefficient" Delhi government as it "has completely failed to discharge its responsibility".

Three sisters -- aged two, four and eight years -- were found unconscious in Mandawali area on Tuesday. The autopsy revealed that the girls died due to starvation.

