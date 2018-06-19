Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain discharged from hospital

"The Lt. Governor could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today," said Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia/PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who were hospitalised during their hunger strike over the AAP government's logjam with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, were discharged on Tuesday. Sisodia announced his recovery on Twitter before getting discharged.

"With doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast," he tweeted. "Yesterday (Monday), my ketone level was 7.4 and BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is still on a sit-in protest at the Baijal's office along with Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai, took to Twitter, saying: "Eight days of wait to meet the Lt. Governor. Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister shifted to hospital due to bad health." "The Lt. Governor could not find eight minutes in eight days for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today."

