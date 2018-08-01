Manish Sisodia says, Education to be free in government schools in Delhi
Education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8
Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said education in all government schools would be free up to class 12. Education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month.
Sisodia, who chaired a meeting of the city's education department, directed the Secretary Education to submit a proposal to scrap the school fee.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.
Manish Sisodia dismantles Delhi BRT Corridor