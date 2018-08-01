Manish Sisodia says, Education to be free in government schools in Delhi

national

Education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8

Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said education in all government schools would be free up to class 12. Education in Delhi government schools is free till class 8. Students of classes 9 to 12 pay a fee of Rs 20 per month.

Sisodia, who chaired a meeting of the city's education department, directed the Secretary Education to submit a proposal to scrap the school fee.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates