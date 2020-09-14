Manish Sisodia tests COVID-19 positive, goes into 'self-isolation'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sisodia, who is among those leading Delhi's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took to Twitter to share the news and said that he has self-isolated himself in order to prevent transmission of the illness.

"Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old leader did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly." Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had announced in the house.

Besides Sisodia, eight Delhi MLAs have also tested positive for the global pandemic. They are - Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi, and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.

