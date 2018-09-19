Manish Sisodia urges people to preserve Delhi's historical sites

national

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged the people to engage in "preserving" historical sites around them.

His remarks came after visiting a restored and maintained version of a heritage site in west Delhi.

Located in Sector 12 in Dwarka, the Baoli (stepwell) went into restoration in an unrecognisable state two years ago is now ready for sightseeing, a statement from Sisodia's office said.

The Dwarka Baoli is one of the smallest baolis of the national capital unlike its more celebrated counterparts -- Agrasen ki Baoli, Rajon ki Baoli and Gandhak ki Baoli.

It was discovered in 2011 from under a foliage of thick vegetation and large group of trees.

Sisodia also congratulated the Delhi Department of Archaeology for their "remarkable job in restoring the heritage stepwell", and urged the people to visit more of such historical structures around the city.

"I urge the people of Delhi to visit such historical structures to experience the city's amazing history and heritage. Places like this Baoli have a tranquil aura. It's intriguing to be at the spot once inhibited the people of Lodi era," he said.

He also said the restoration work is on at other monuments such as Tomb (Jharokha), Horse Stable, Tomb in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Qulikhan's Tomb.

"Eighteen monuments have been conserved last year while 19 more are being restored this year," Sisodia said.

