Manisha Gulati: Receiving threat calls for plaint against Honey Singh

Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar have been booked by the Punjab Police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics in their new song, "Makhna"

Chandigarh: Manisha Gulati, the Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson claimed she has been receiving abusive messages and threat calls on social media after she lodged a complaint against Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics in his song on Wednesday. Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar have been booked by the Punjab Police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics in their new song, "Makhna". "I have been receiving threat calls and getting abusive messages on my Twitter handle for lodging a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh," Gulati told informed.

"I am not scared of anyone. I will continue to raise my voice on such issues," she said. Manisha Gulati said she had reported the matter to police for further action. She had earlier written to the state home secretary, the Punjab director general of police and the inspector general of police (crime), demanding appropriate action against the rapper for using objectionable words in the song. Honey Singh has been booked under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene song and acts) and 509 (punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Police said the singer had also been booked under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and relevant section of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, at Mohali in Punjab. Manisha Gulati stated she had also urged police to arrest Honey Singh as early as possible.

"It is a lesson for singers like Honey Singh who use objectionable words against women," she said, adding that the women panel would now keep a watch on other singers as well to ensure that vulgar lyrics did not find their way to songs. "If he (Honey Singh) applies for the bail, we will oppose it," she said. Gulati further said she would request Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to set up a state's own censor board to keep a check on vulgar songs.

