Manisha Koirala: It's perfectly fine to prioritise yourself

bollywood

Manisha Koirala says it is okay to be a bit selfish and look after oneself

Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala says it is okay to be a bit selfish and look after oneself. "I have redefined the term ‘selfish'. Looking after oneself is important and this includes both the physical and emotional aspects," Manisha wrote along with an image of herself on Instagram on Saturday.

"It is okay to be sad. We are multidimensional beings. The emotional aspect matters a great deal to me. It pulls me down and manifests itself in my body. So, I now emphasise that it is perfectly fine to prioritise yourself," added the actress.

On the work front, she had mesmerised audiences with her performances in films like "Saudagar", "Khamoshi: The Musical", "Mann", "Dil Se.." and "1942: A Love Story". Of late, Manisha has fetched praise for her performance in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju" -- in which she has played the iconic Nargis Dutt -- and Netflix's anthology "Lust Stories".

Manisha, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, will also reportedly be authoring a book about the experience of surviving the illness. Manisha said she "faces each day with her trademark wide smile, despite having ridden the roller coaster that being diagnosed with ovarian cancer brought in its wake".

"Seen earlier this year in 'Sanju' and 'Lust Stories', Manisha Koirala has come to terms with the changes that have occurred in her mind, body, lifestyle and social circle," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever