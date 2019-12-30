Manisha Koirala meets BJP's Anil Baluni who is fighting cancer in Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala paid a visit to BJP MP Anil Baluni who is fighting cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Koirala herself is a cancer survivor.

Baluni shared his experience of meeting Koirala on Twitter. He wrote, "Renowned actress Manisha Koirala came to visit me in hospital. I sincerely thank her for boosting my morale in fight against cancer. She herself defeated cancer valiantly and shared her experiences with me. Her story of grit and courage was quite motivating. Thank you @mkoirala Ji."

On December 5, BJP's national media chief Baluni was visited by international cricketer Yuvraj Singh, another cancer survivor.

Wishing the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand for a speedy recovery, Yuvraj had tweeted, "Yes We Can, Yes We Will...defeat cancer! Wishing Shri Anil Baluni all the best as he bravely fights his ailment and gets ready to serve people with renewed vigour and resolve....Good Luck."

Yuvraj was also diagnosed with cancer during the 2011 cricket World Cup. He recovered from his illness and played for India. The cricketer had announced his retirement in June this year.

