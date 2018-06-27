Manisha Koirala opens up about her role in Sanju

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza in key roles. The film is all set to release on June 29

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala is back in action with her projects in Bollywood, as she is all set to play the role of Nargis Dutt in Sanju. In an interview, the star opened up about her role in the movie.

"I was really nervous for the role. But to play as Nargis Dutt is an honour for me. Also, Rajkumar Hirani supported me all through the movie as showed me various movies and documentaries which helped me to understand Nargis Ji," she said.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, the Dil Se star said, "I was always in awe of him. I am his big fan for a very long time. Baba has a heart of gold and has always been really humble". She also opened up about working with Ranbir.

"He is a very great and hardworking actor. I could not differentiate between Sanjay and Ranbir during the shoot," she saaid. When asked about who could portray her on the silver screen, she took Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt's name.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala is all set to work with Sanjay Dutt in their upcoming political drama, Prasthaanam, a remake of a 2010 Telugu film. Written and directed by Hirani, Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza in key roles. Sanju is all set to release on June 29.

