Manjari Chaturvedi's show aims to tell the tale of tawaifs

Sufi Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi's show, The Courtesan Project, aims to tell the tale of the glorious tawaifs and their contributions to the world of music and dance

When you are trained in Kathak, nobody even wants to talk about mujra or tawaifs, as they are not considered respectable," says Sufi Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi, who is getting her show, The Courtesan Project, to the city this week. The show tells the stories of the often-maligned tawaifs (an image not helped by their Bollywood portrayals), who were stigmatised by society and their contribution to the arts never documented. "I often say, 'Ghazal-thumri hai zinda, tawaif ko maar diya hai.' That's because what they brought to the world of music and dance is mostly neglected."

Chaturvedi was first introduced to the tawaif tradition when she met the 'last tawaif', Zarina, in Lucknow 20 years ago. The singer, who Chaturvedi regards as a mix of a tawaif and the Mirasin singers, came in touch with Chaturvedi when she sent an application to the Sufi Kathak Foundation for a pension. "She was paralysed and we decided to help her. I went to Lucknow to meet her, and was distraught to see her situation. She lived in one room with one window, and she sat by it the whole day. And, then, I asked her, 'What can I do for you?' and she said, 'Beti, all I want to do is wear a Benarasi sari and be on stage.'



Neesha Singh



So, we decided to help her with her dream," says Chaturvedi. She had a hard time then raising funds for the show: most people didn't regard the request as they didn't want to be associated with a "prostitute", a term often used interchangeably with the tawaif. "I was wondering if they would call me a nautch girl, but since I am who I am, and look the way I do, we decided to just do it all ourselves." Zarina passed away two months ago, but the show is still paying tribute to her. Also starring actor Neesha Singh in a theatrical performance, it tries to place the tawaifs on the pedestal they deserve — one of the leading artistes of the Awadh region, almost as important as a movie star. "Do we judge an actor by his love affairs? Then, why talk of a tawaif's love life? Also the male performers were called ustads, but the females were not given the same respect. Art should be judged for its art, not gender."

At the end of the day, Chaturvedi wants her show to reconsider the relationship of the tawaif vis-a-vis art. "It's all about relooking at the story of these women, and tell tales of the strongest of them — some of them pioneers in dance, music and performance. They may not be around anymore, but their art should live on."

