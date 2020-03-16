Manjha: Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar's chemistry steals the show

Actors Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have featured in a music video, titled Manjha. The romantic song, which is sung by Vishal Mishra, is already out on YouTube. Its video was shot in Delhi.

"It's been such an amazing journey filming the song. It really touches the soul and I hope people like our song. The whole team is so talented that I was always confident about Manjha and working with Saiee has been a great experience," Aayush said.

Take a look at the video right here:

Meanwhile, Aayush will next be seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film - Mulshi Pattern in which he plays the role of a dreaded gangster.

