Manjiri Pupala: I have always been in awe of police officers

Manjiri Pupala will be seen as ACP Aditi Deshmukh in the StarPlus show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani

Pic Courtesy/ Manjiri Pupala Instagram Account

Actress Manjiri Pupala has always been in awe of police officers. She is glad that she got a chance to be one in front of the camera. The actress will be seen as ACP Aditi Deshmukh in the StarPlus show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani.

"When I was approached for the role of Aditi, I was overwhelmed and ecstatic that I would be playing someone that has the similar frame of ethics and world view. Besides till now, I have always had great and at times extra ordinary experiences with Mumbai police as a commoner," Manjiri said in a statement.

"So, I have always been in awe of police officers and the sense of security and support they exude. Aditi Deshmukh is an ACP who has a strong sense of duty, justice and a commitment towards her job. As she is dedicated to her duties, she leaves no stone unturned to uncover the truth. She inspires me in many ways," she added.

The actress says "if I were not to be an actor, I would have become an IPS officer like her". "The sense to have valour to raise your voice against wrong and to have power to bring change is fascinating to me. It gives me a great sense of pride to be playing Aditi's character since she is strong headed and a determined woman and someone I look upto as an inspiration. I hope viewers enjoy watching my performance as much as I enjoy shooting for it," she added.

