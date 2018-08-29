Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh scripts the perfect underdog story with 800m gold

other-sports

Manjit Singh sprints from fourth position to clinch stunning gold in 800m while favourite Jinson Jonson settles for silver as India end up with 1-2 finish

Manjit Singh celebrates his victory in the 800m final as compatriot Jinson Jonson (right) settles for silver during the Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/PTI

Manjit Singh ran the race of his life at the GBK Stadium to clinch a stunning gold medal in the 800m event yesterday, clocking 1:46.15s. His compatriot and the in-form Jinson Jonson (1:46.35s), had to settle for silver, while Qatar's Abubaker Abdallah (1:46.38s), who was leading for the most part of the double lap race, finished with bronze.

Jinson has been in top form, having set the national record in the 800m (1:45.65s), making him the favourite to win the event here. However, his good friend Manjit had other ideas. In a brilliantly-paced race, Manjit stayed behind the leader pack of four-five runners right up until the 650m mark, before he suddenly changed gears and forged ahead, charging like a speed train.

It was all part of a strategy that he had been working upon for the last few months, he later said. "The idea was to run the last 150m in full sprint and give it my all. Jinson has been doing well for the last two years or so. We have a good competition between ourselves even in training, where things are very close but today was my day," said Manjit.

The son of a farmer in Haryana, Manjit, 29, dedicated his medal to his parents, who he said have worked very hard to ensure he pursued his passion for running. However, there was one special mention about statemate and champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, 20, as far as his inspiration was concerned.

"Neeraj is from Haryana too and we have been talking almost every day here in Jakarta before his event where he won gold [on Monday]. He is a world-beater and he would always inspire me to do well, by saying things like 'go for it', 'don't let anything else distract you', 'do it for your country.' I have always been in awe of him, seeing what all he has achieved at such a young age. "He is an inspiration to me just like he is to every aspiring Indian athlete. He has done India proud all over the world, and that is my aim too," Manjit signed off.

