Manjrekar-Desai T20 Trophy: Payyade SC beat Parsee Gym

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 07:49 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Payyade earned a seven-wicket victory thanks to Herwadkar's half-century and unbeaten knocks from Parag Khanapurkar (41) and Gaurav Jathar (24). They successfully chased Parsee Gymkhana's 147 with 16 balls to spare

Payyade SC with the Vijay Manjrekar and Ramakant Desai T20 Trophy along with former national chief selector Sandeep Patil on Saturday
Akhil Herwadkar (60) and leggie Pradeep Sahu (4-28) helped Payyade SC triumph over Parsee Gymkhana to clinch the Vijay Manjrekar and Ramakant Desai T20 Trophy at Shivaji Park Gymkhana on Saturday.

Manish Rao (27 not out) and Ishan Mulchandani (22) were the principal scorers for Parsee Gym. Payyade's pacers Badre Alam and Sagar Mishra picked up two wickets each. Former national chief selector Sandeep Patil handed over the winner's trophy and a cash award of R1 lakh to the Payyade outfit. Akash Anand (SPG) and Mishra were best batsman and best bowler of the tournament respectively, while Rao chosen as the Man of the tournament.

