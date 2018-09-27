Search

Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's witty response to troll

Sep 27, 2018, 06:49 IST | ANI

Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted

Still from Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan has hit back at a social media troll which blamed him for Manmarziyaan 's 'average' performance at the box office.

The user tweeted, " #Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!!"

Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you."

Abhishek returned to the big screens after a two-year sabbatical with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan.

