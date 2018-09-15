Manmarziyaan box office collection day 1: Abhishek Bachchan starrer collects Rs 3 crores

bollywood

Manmarziyaan marks Abhishek's comeback on silver screen after a two-year hiatus as he was last seen in the 2016 rom-com Housefull 3. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyan' - starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, has earned Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said the Anurag Kashyap-directorial started on a dull note in the morning. He took to Twitter to share the figures. '"Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri Rs 3.52 crore. India biz.' read the tweet.

#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri â¹ 3.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2018

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film shares a story of love triangle between Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, where everything is complicated because of the people! Taapsee Pannu, who is portraying the role of a rebel girl in love, Rumi, falls for a commitment phobic boy Vicky, played by none other than Vicky Kaushal.

While the duo is confused whether to tie the knot and name their bond, Taapsee parts way from her love, and decides to marry an NRI Robbie, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The trailer has it all, emotions, drama, Bollywood masala, love story, and of course, three talented actors in one frame. Manmarziyaan trailer will cast a spell on you with its whacky love triangle.

