Manmarziyaan first look: Amitabh Bachchan proud of Abhishek's turban look

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Junior Bachchan's look from Manmarziyaan

Reacting to Abhishek Bachchan's first look from 'Manmarziyaan', 'Pa' Amitabh Bachchan has said he is proud of him. The first look of the star cast of Anurag Kashyap's film - Abhishek, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal ' was released on Wednesday where the 'Guru' star can be seen donning a turban and beard.

T 2750 - #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. ðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/6IAoOMNkaY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

The shooting of the film is taking place in Amritsar, Punjab. Co-produced by Aanand L Rai, 'Manmarziyaan' is scheduled to release on September 7.