Manmarziyaan makers to arrange live concert in Nagpur for Kerala flood relief fund

All you need to know about Manmarziyaan team's live concert for Kerala flood relief fund at Nagpur today.

Kaushal and Pannu at the Mumbai concert

As Kerala witnesses one of the worst floods of the century that has claimed over 300 lives so far, Bollywood stars have been leading from the front in providing financial aid to those affected. Now, the team of Manmarziyaan - including Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, director Anurag Kashyap and music composer Amit Trivedi - have decided on a unique way to pledge their support to the survivors. The Nagpur leg of their ongoing multi-city music tour, scheduled for today, will see the stars organising a live donation towards the Kerala CM Relief Fund.



Abhishek Bachchan

A source from the film's production says, "Though it's a free concert, the artistes will urge the audience to donate at their will during the concert. There will be boxes installed at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium where the audience can make their donation. The money collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund." The financial assistance aside, the actors will also appeal to fans to make further donations in form of supplies, food, clothes and medical aid.

The source adds that Trivedi - who will be belting out songs from the romance drama, including F For Fyaar and Sachchi Mohabbat - has penned a special composition for the event. "Amit and his troupe will perform a special piece dedicated to the flood victims. It's a surprise performance that the team has been working on." The film's spokesperson confirmed the news.

