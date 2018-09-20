Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon: Heroes are no longer gender specific

bollywood

Lauded for giving Bollywood a strong female character in Rumi, Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon says film reflects today's women

A still from Manmarziyaan

In shaping a feisty and unapologetically self-centred character in Rumi, writer Kanika Dhillon gave Bollywood a leading lady it was in dire need of. Manmarziyaan is winning appreciation as much for the performances of its lead actors - Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal - as for the strong female voice that takes the narrative ahead.



Kanika Dhillon

Dhillon says Rumi is simply a reflection of today's women. "Rumi is imperfect, free-spirited but she owns up to her decision. She anchors her feistiness and madness with a headstrong quality," begins Dhillon, adding, "Today, women are claiming their space in the world. Cinema mirrors the changing society and I am glad we are making evolved women characters. We aren't a weaker sex anymore. Heroes are no longer gender specific. Every generation has certain heroes, women are the heroes of this generation."

The change can be felt off camera, too - Dhillon has been credited as the creative producer of the Anurag Kashyap-directed film. The writer reveals that she feels empowered in the present scenario of movies where writers get a lot more due than they did a decade ago. "People shouldn't have to hand things to us on a platter. As writers, we need to create our space with assertive voices. It's something that is earned and our peers have to support us. The perception is steadily changing."

With the film having changed hands several times, it was easy to get disillusioned. However, Dhillon says Kashyap - known for his noir thrillers - was the best choice to helm a love story. "The story was my baby and it was crucial to place it in the right hands. Anurag was the best person to direct Manmarziyaan. Only he could have got the edginess and rawness of the plot. It was a collaboration from which I had so much to learn. My biggest takeaway was that I had to be patient."

