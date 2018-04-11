Manmohan Singh donates 3,500 books to his alma mater Panjab University

The books and other objects will be kept in the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan on the university campus

Manmohan Singh. Pic/AFP

Chandigarh: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was in Chandigarh on Wednesday has announced his desire to donate his books. The Congress veteran has donated 3,500 books from his personal library to his alma mater Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh, a university official said

University authorities said that arrangements would soon be made to transport books and memorabilia, photographs and paintings from New Delhi to the university campus.

The books and other objects will be kept in the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan on the university campus.

Singh, also a noted economist, was a student of the university in the 1950s and later joined the Department of Economics here as a faculty member.

He became a professor at the age of 32 years and continued teaching in PU till the mid-1960s before moving to other international assignments.

He was the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

