Manmohan Singh: PM Modi resorting to jumlas and pipe dreams

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the Modi government, saying that while it had "messed up" the economy, it was spouting "jumla" (rhetoric) with pipe dreams about generating 2 crore jobs and doubling farm incomes.

Addressing the 84th Congress plenary session, he also accused the BJP-led government of having "mismanaged" the dispute in J&K and said the government's talk of fighting two and a half wars was "yet another hollow promise".

From foreign policy and defence to the economy, the former prime minister spoke on a range of issues. Singh lamented that only about 1.6 per cent of the country's GDP was spent on defence expenditure, which, he said, could not meet the challenges that the security apparatus posed.

