Manmohan Singh turns 87: Top leaders extend greetings

Manmohan Singh, an economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 was born on 26 September 1932. Apart from being the first Sikh in office, he was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Manmohan Singh was born to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur in Gah, Punjab.

On his 87th birthday, netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to extend wishes and greetings. This is how the internet reacted:

Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

A Happy Birthday to visionary former Prime Minister #ManmohanSingh ji, the Father of Economic reforms in Modern India, the epitome of honesty & integrity. His Education, Degrees, Knowledge and Talent has been acknowledged, appreciated and followed across the World. pic.twitter.com/Sxwt3vYUPX — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) September 26, 2019

Knowledge will give you power, and character respect



Happy Birthday to the most respected Economist and a leader who took our country on the path to development, Dr Manmohan Singh.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/SObIlaixnA — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) September 26, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh. May almighty bless him with good health, happiness and a long lifeð #HappyBirthdayDrSingh — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) September 26, 2019

Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/bvzTO6stIN — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) September 26, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on August 23,2019. Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were among those who were present during the oath-taking in the Chairman's chamber which was administered by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and his deputy Sachin Pilot and some BJP leaders were also present. Singh, 86, returned as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

He was elected unopposed as the BJP did not put up a candidate against him. Manmohan returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year. He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for around 28 years. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 1991, 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha during 1998-2004 and Leader of the House as the Prime Minister during 2004-14. He is the fourth oldest among the sitting members of the House of Elders after the 96-year-old Ram Jethmalani, 91-year-old Motilal Vora and 88-year-old C P Thakur.

