Manmohan Singh welcomes Modi govt's decision to build Kartarpur corridor

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday welcomed the Modi government's decision to build a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjabs Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan. He, however, cautioned that there could be many hurdles to cross.

"It's a good initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor," he said, on the sidelines of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation event. When asked about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that it would act as a bridge between people of India and Pakistan, he replied, "Any initiative is good, but do not underestimate the hurdles. I hope it is successful."

On November 22, the Union Cabinet decided to build the Kartarpur road Corridor up to the International border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project. The shrine is located on the banks of the Ravi at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan Punjab, 3 km from the border.

Guru Nanak Devji had assembled the Sikh community at Kartarpur and lived there for 18 years till 1539. The Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built where Guru Nanak Devji took his final journey.

