Manmohini's new season to take time leap of 20 years

The on-going horror drama, Manmohini, will make way for a new season, complete with an all-new cast. The new edition, slated to premiere on November 12, will see a time leap of 20 years. Karam Rajpal will play Shiv, a man who possesses dark powers. Since childhood, his hobbies include breeding snakes and car-racing.

Slambook

Ankit Gera

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to live underwater.

If time travel is a possibility, where would you go and do what?

Try to pursue aviation again.

The last nightmare you had?

That someone used my toothbrush.

One thing you are guilty of?

Losing touch with my childhood friends.

Your celebrity crush?

Jacqueline Fernandez.

