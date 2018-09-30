Search

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi urges participation in 'Run for Unity'

Sep 30, 2018, 17:16 IST | IANS

In 2017, Prime Minister Modi flagged off this run to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi urges participation in 'Run for Unity'
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to organise a 'Run for Unity' marathon, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to strengthen the efforts to unite the country.

The Prime Minister while addressing the nation through his 48th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the 'Run for Unity' is a very good initiative to remember Sardar Patel as throughout his life he worked for the unity of the country.

"For last few years, a 'Run for Unity' is organised on October 31 on his birth anniversary. It is organised in small cities, villages, towns. This year too we should organise 'Run for unity. I request you all to strengthen efforts to unite the country through 'Run for unity' on October 31," he said.

In 2017, Prime Minister Modi flagged off this run to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

narendra modinational newsmann ki baat

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Narendra Modi: GDP dipped to 5.7% or below 8 times during UPA rule

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK