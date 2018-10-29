Manohar Lal Khattar announces dev works worth Rs 60 crore for Radaur assembly segment

national

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced development works worth Rs 60 crore for Radaur Assembly constituency. The chief minister made this announcement while addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Damla village of Yamunanagar district, an official statement said.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of a bridge to be constructed at the cost of Rs 104 crore on Yamuna river near Jathlana. Among the development works, the chief minister announced include the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan in 15 villages of Radaur at a cost of Rs 20 crore and construction of a mini Secretariat in the town at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the statement said. The Radar-Model Town-Jathlana road would be widened at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Khattar said.

All government services have been made online so that the people could avail benefits at the click of a button from their homes, the chief minister said. He said the BJP government in the state has taken several steps to promote industries. Khattar said Yamunanagar has become the "Asia's largest plywood market". "During the previous government's tenure, no new licenses were given for setting up plywood industries. Now, we ended that system and new licenses were being issued easily," he added.

