Manohar Lal Khattar: Graft will not be tolerated, guilty will be brought to book

"All cases of corruption whether belonging to the previous governments or the present government will be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty will not be spared," an official release quoting Khattar said.

Manohar Lal Khattar

Attending a 'Virat Vyapari Sammelan' in Rohtak, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that his government will not tolerate graft. He stressed that all cases of corruption, including the past regimes, will be investigated meticulously and the guilty will be brought to book.

"All cases of corruption whether belonging to the previous governments or the present government will be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty will not be spared," an official release quoting Khattar said.

Khattar said everybody knew there was rampant corruption during the previous regimes in transfers, matters of recruitment and permissions related to change of land use or CLU. Any gang found guilty of corruption would be dealt with sternly under the law, he said.

Answering a query on the issue of expansion of his cabinet, the chief minister said, "We have no such plan. You are writing on your own in newspapers regarding cabinet expansion. I fail to understand if a call on this issue should be taken by me or by the media."

On the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Khattar said the Supreme Court had already delivered its verdict and the state would get its rightful share of the river waters.

"There are some leaders who make some statements in Punjab, something else in Haryana and Delhi. People should be careful of such leaders," he said hitting out at political rivals.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates