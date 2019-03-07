Manohar Lal Khattar: Measures will be taken to tackle pollution in Gurugram

national

A survey by Swiss company IQAir Visual and Greenpeace's placed Gurugram, as 'the most polluted city in the world' in the year 2018

Manohar Lal Khattar

Days after the release of a joint report by an environmentalist group and an air purifier company that claimed Gurugram as the "most polluted" city, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said measures will soon be taken to combat the menace of pollution.

"It is a worrying report and all of us are concerned. I have asked Deputy Commissioner to call a meeting of the concerned departments within two days to discuss further steps that can be taken," Khattar said on Wednesday while speaking to reporters here.

The report further highlighted that Delhi is the most polluted capital across the world. According to the data, seven of the top ten polluted cities in 2018 were in India, including Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bhiwandi, Noida, Patna and Lucknow.

