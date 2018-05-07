Manohar Lal Khattar: Namaz should be offered at designated places

Right-wing outfits have been trying to "disrupt" Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land



Hindu activists protest against namaz at public places as police personnel look on, in Gurugram, on Friday. Pic/PTI

In the wake of alleged disruptions to namaz by right-wing groups at multiple locations in Gurgaon, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said such congregations should be restricted to mosques, eidgahs or private places, even as he asserted the government will ensure that law and order is maintained.

Right-wing outfits have been trying to "disrupt" Friday prayers in Gurgaon over the last two weeks alleging that some people were trying to grab land. "Our point of view is that namaz should be offered in the precincts of religious places like mosques and eidgahs, and if there is shortage of place for offering namaz, it should be done at private places," Khattar said.

He was addressing a press conference before leaving for a 10-day tour of Israel and the United Kingdom. Over the last two weeks, there were "disruptions" to namaz at Wazirabad, Atul Kataria Chowk, Cyber Park, Bakhtawar Chowk and South City, the police said.