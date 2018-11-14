Manohar Lal Khattar: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate KMP expressway on November 19

national

Manohar Lal Khattar said on the same day, the prime minister will address a public meeting near Farukhnagar crossing in Gurgaon, where he would dedicate various projects to the people of the state

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and the Ballabhgarh Metro Link, and lay foundation stone of Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal on November 19. He said on the same day, the prime minister will address a public meeting near Farukhnagar crossing in Gurgaon, where he would dedicate various projects to the people of the state.

Asserting that the BJP government in the state has carried out equitable development in the state in last four years, Khattar said Haryana bagged first place in the country for Gramin Swachh Survekshan this year and Karnal city bagged first place in the state in urban ranking and 42nd place in the country. He said that in order to give the message of cleanliness on 'Gurupurab', the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 23, 11,000 lamps would be lighted in 20 schools of Karnal Municipal Corporation.

On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to him for a mutual inspection of schools and government dispensaries in Delhi and Haryana, Khattar said, "Kejriwal should worry about Delhi and not interfere in matters of other states." He said if there is any issue in Delhi and the Haryana government could fix it then Kejriwal should inform him through a written communication. The matter would be considered, the Haryana chief minister said.

