Manohar Lal Khattar slams Arvind Kejriwal for increased stubble-burning in Delhi

national

Khattar's reaction came after Kejriwal questioned the Haryana government for not being able to improve the condition of the state, and said that the "AAP has improved Delhi in just three years"

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the AAP government has failed to control stubble-burning as it has increased to 50 per cent in the national capital.

The Haryana government has made good efforts to reduce crop burning but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to do so, Khattar said while addressing a press conference here on four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government.

"As compared to last year, stubble-burning has declined to 40 per cent in Punjab and Haryana. But it has increased to 50 per cent in Delhi which has only 7,600-hectare agricultural land," he said.

Khattar's reaction came after Kejriwal questioned the Haryana government for not being able to improve the condition of the state, and said that the "AAP has improved Delhi in just three years".

Khattar said the AAP government proposed to open thousands of Mohalla Clinics for providing primary health care to the community but they have become "halla" clinics.

Hundreds of Mohalla Clinics have turned into cow barns. Some of these centres are also used as parking spaces or for running barber shops, he said.

"You (Kejriwal) cannot compare Haryana with Delhi," Khattar said.

Alleging that Kejriwal keeps changing his statements, Khattar said when Kejriwal was in Delhi he said Delhi has the right on the water of the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal, when he was in Punjab he said Punjab has the right on the canal.

Khattar said that out of the total 176 promises made in the BJP election manifesto, 160 have been fulfilled and more initiatives will be taken soon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates